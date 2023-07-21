New music Friday: Tracy Supreme, Nas, Ice Spice, Travis Scott, Jay Rock, Bas

All of the big names release music in the summer, and for the week of July 21, the heaviest of heavy hitters put their names in the hat. Here are some of the top music releases for the week of July 21.

Tracy Supreme, a former NFL player, recently released “Can’t Come Today,” a smoother vibe for the aggressive freestyle rapper.

Nas collaborated with Hit-Boy for another album with Magic 2. The Grammy Award-winning duo’s latest project features 50 Cent.

Ice Spice released the deluxe edition of her debut project Like..?

Travis Scott linked up with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny for “K-POP.” The release comes ahead his anticipated Utopia album.

Jay Rock released “Too Fast (Pull Over),” which features Anderson .Paak and Latto.

A$AP Rocky “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n).” It may be of worth noting Rocky rapped the lyrics “my wife” in the tune. Pharrell Williams produced the track.

Bas released “Passport Bros (with J. Cole).”

Denzel Curry released “BLOOD ON MY NIKEZ.”

Barbie: The Album (Barbie Movie Soundtrack 2023) dropped on the day the movie was released. It features Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Khalid, PinkPantheress and Kaliii.

Snoh Aalegra released “Be My Summer.”

Tinashe released “Talk To Me Nice.”

Stormzy and Raye released “THE WEEKEND.”

Will.i.am and Britney Spears released “MIND YOUR BUSINESS.”

Lil Tecca released “500lbs.”

Valee and Harry Fraud released Virtuoso, which features 03 Greedo, Z Money, Twista, Saba and MAVI. Check out the track “Sea Bass.”

Rebel Rae released “Take All My Tears.”