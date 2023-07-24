LeBron and Savannah James get props after son’s awkward fan encounter (video)

Bryce James handled this fan encounter perfectly
Savannah and LeBron James with children (Image source: Instagram – @mrs_savannahrj)

LeBron James is one of the most talked-about celebrities of the day, which means that everything and everybody around him is in the spotlight.

His two sons, Bronny and Bryce, have received a lot of attention for what they’re doing on the basketball court, as sports fans anticipate that they’ll both have successful careers professionally when their time comes.


However, off the court, celebrities trolling frequently focus on the James’ – and Bryce was the latest person in the family get the that unwanted attention. But the young James handled the situation with great finesse.

On July 22, a video went viral of someone walking up to Bryce in a store saying that he was a big fan and wanted to take a picture with him.


Bryce posed for the picture, but the person behind the camera was recording a video instead. The fan continued to ask Bryce to take more pictures, and Bryce continued to look at the camera in the same pose.

The fan then started making gang-like hand signs and said to Bryce “I’m a real blood, so you can throw up blood too.”

“No, we ain’t doing none of that,” Bryce said.

Social media gave Bryce props for handling the situation well, and also gave props to LeBron and Savannah James for raising him well.

