NBA YoungBoy has his social media followers concerned about a recent post from his cat’s Instagram account.

On July 24, YoungBoy’s cat Instagram account, @neonceline, uploaded a post that alluded to the rapper’s current mental state and drug intake.

“It’s me neon,” the caption read. “I been seeing a lot of my dad, so unhealthy it’s scary – even his mental [state]. He blows money making people smile who don’t care to see the signs that’s literally in they face; 20xanxz a day #help.”

Many people showed concern in the comments, as others tried to make light of the post since it came from his cat’s account.

The user commented under the post saying “He pissed out blood for two days straight – that’s funny though?”

One Instagram user in the comments said, “Y’all inna comments talking bout the cat but literally ignoring his cry out for help ts sad he in the caption telling ya how he suffering and all y’all talking bout is the d— cat.”

Another user said “Y’all nedda wake up, yb really hurtin he losing his self. He been taking 20xans every day. Y’all not gone realize till he gone. Y’all nedda stop taking s— as a joke. We really on edge to losing yb, but y’all don’t care till he over, yb the best thing that happened to us.”

YoungBoy has mentioned his drug use in a number of his songs before and was in legal trouble in 2020 when he was arrested during a music video shoot after police discovered marijuana, Xanax, and firearms.