Cam’ron responds to people questioning his manhood for wearing pink

Cam’Ron is famously remembered for his pink mink outfit back in the day, and you would think he received a slew of compliments for the daring fashion choice. Apparently, the rapper received a number of negative comments about his look, and his sexuality was ultimately called into question.

In a recent episode of Cam’Ron’s “It Is What Is It” podcast, the rapper talked about the negative comments he would receive.

“This [is] all jokes aside, this [is] word to everything I love,” Cam’Ron said. “Being celebrities and being in the public eye, if you wasn’t nobody, nobody would give a f—. You know how long I had to hear, ‘Cam’s gay, he wears pink?'”

Cam’Ron isn’t the type of person to let things slide, so, of course, he had a comeback for the haters.

“Bring your mother around, n—-. See if she gives a f—,” Cam’Ron said. “I’ll tell her how gay I am. I’ll f— her in the pink mink.”

In an interview with Boardroom, Cam’ron revealed that he had an offer from someone looking to purchase the fur coat, but he turned it down. The buyer was willing to put down $300K.

“The people who offered it to me, I didn’t feel they deserved it,” Cam’ron said. “It was more of a [status symbol] to me, saying ‘I bought Cam’s jacket.’ It wasn’t really like they appreciated where that jacket came from. It makes sense to sell it to somebody who would’ve appreciated it or put it where it’s going to be seen and be historic.”