Music takes an L after NLE Choppa remakes Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’

Social media did not appreciate NLE Choppa’s remix
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Franklin Sheard Jr

The music industry has drawn criticism for the lack of quality music that has been released this summer.

Bow Wow was one of the first to share his thoughts on the current state of hip-hop, and it wasn’t nice.


“People are putting out trash a– music,” Bow Wow said. “Everything sounds alike, everything’s repetitive, same tempo, ain’t nobody doing nothing different. It’s just roll out the bed, everybody can do that.”

Apparently, social media thinks NLE Choppa put a fine line under Bow Wow’s statement after he released a snippet of his song titled “It’s Getting Hot,” a remix of Nelly’s popular song “Hot in Herre.”


In the music video, Choppa is dressed up similar to how Nelly was in the video for his song, wearing an oversized jersey, headband, and Band-Aid on his left cheek.

Though he may have been playing homage to the rapper, but many immediately proclaimed it an abject failure.

Nelly seemed to have liked Choppa’s concept, reposting the video on his Instagram Story with the caption saying “Go Up Nephew.”

Choppa also implied that he’s seen the negative comments about the song, and in a now-deleted tweet, the rapper said, “Gotta listen to the whole song first to even give an opinion. This only a few seconds of the song, lol.”

