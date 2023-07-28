Quavo recently talked about the tragic death of his nephew and rapping partner, Takeoff.

The Atlanta rapper sat down with Jamie Crawford-Walker in a video for the rollout of his album, Rocket Power, where he discussed how Takeoff’s death has affected him.

“I miss him a lot and I love him. He knows I love him. That’s what we always know, so when you see me smiling or something like that you don’t have to ever think that I forgot about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep, and that’s it. I just know he’s here and if I can’t feel him, I know he’s around. He just does all these crazy things. I don’t even call it crazy anymore, I don’t say things like that anymore, because it’s real,” Quavo said.

Over the past year, Quavo has performed several tributes to Takeoff, including his solo performance at the 2023 Grammys and the surprise performance with Offset at the 2023 BET Awards show.

The impact of Takeoff’s death continues to ripple throughout the hip-hop community.