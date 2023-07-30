Dr. Damon Kimes gives advice on how to be healthier in 2023

Drs. Heavenly and Damon Kimes are striving to keep the Black community hea;thy. The married couple has a substantial following many thanks to Heavenly’s role as a producer of Bravo’s “Married to Medicine.”

Recently, the doctors spoke to rolling out about their career paths, and Damon shared his most important health tip for the Black community.

You are here at the 2023 Med Gala to celebrate medical professionals. How does it feel?

Damon: We feel great. The pandemic really stifled a lot of connections, a lot of business. We’re trying to get out here and get people together. I think it’s pretty simple. Just talk to people, tell them what you do, tell them what you can offer, learn what they do, and then we can do some business.

Why did you decide to pursue a career in medicine?

Heavenly: We really like to help people. That’s basically it. I make beautiful smiles, and he fixes their body fat. We get them out of pain, make everybody feel good, and we live our life in a beautiful way.

Damon: I didn’t really want to be a doctor, I never really thought about it that much. The bottom line was I told my mom, “I’m really good at talking to people.” I said, “I’ll probably be a counselor,” and she said, “You should be a psychiatrist, you should go to med school and you could be a doctor, too.” And so that’s how it all happened. Reality.

Heavenly: And he’s not a psychiatrist.

Damon: No, but I still can talk to people well.

What is one thing Black people need to focus on to improve their health in 2023?

Damon: Stop eating meat. Eat a plant-based diet. Not just because of weight loss, or something like that, but because you can reverse coronary artery disease. If you can prevent disease, reverse it and truly heal, that’s really what matters. It’s not how many medications you can take or how great they are, it’s about life changes.