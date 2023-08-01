Kind-hearted Brothers Help Homeless Woman Cope With Loss By Gifting Her A New Puppy

By Athena Stavrou

Three young brothers saved up their busking money to buy a heartbroken homeless woman a new puppy after her beloved pet was killed in a hit-and-run.





Kind-hearted Daniel, Buddy and Pacey Shephard stepped in to help Bex Grass after her ‘best friend’ Poppy had to be put down in December last year after being hit by a car.

The trio, from Sidmouth, UK, first met Bex and Poppy when she visited the town’s Folk Festival in 2022.

And after hearing of Poppy’s plight they secretly arranged for her to get a new puppy – that Bex has now named Rainbow.

Bex, who is originally from Sidmouth, Devon, now lives in a BCHA house in Exeter – where she sells The Big Issue after becoming homeless

She said: “When I first met the boys I was blown away by their music. You could tell they were amazing, super talented and very kind-hearted. But I never realized how much until my dog died.

“Poppy was knocked over on December 29th last year. The car never even stopped and she was so badly injured, she had to be put down.

Pacey, Buddy, homeless woman Bex, puppy Rainbow, and Dan. PHOTO BY BCHA/SWNS

“I’ve never felt such grief. Poppy was my protector and had been with me when I was at my lowest points.

“Then she moved into Gabriel House with me where she continued to be my therapy dog when my anxiety was at its worst and she kept me sane – probably even alive. I went into a deep depression when I lost her.”

Unbeknownst to Bex, the boys heard what had happened and were so sad for her that they decided they wanted to help.

The three young brothers had first started using their musical talents to fundraise because Pacey needed a new piano.

Daniel and Buddy pooled money they were saving to upgrade their guitars, with money Pacey had saved to further his education and hopefully get his own piano compositions released, to buy Bex a new puppy.

The boys and their dad looked online for a border collie similar to the one Bex had lost and found a litter for sale at a farm in Honiton, UK.

Pacey said: “The people called Bex downstairs, and when she saw the puppy I have never seen someone shake so much with happiness – it was amazing to see how much it meant to her.”

Ben added: “The boys really have a heart for people. Performing, they get to see first-hand and appreciate what homeless people go through.

“They know things don’t always come easy in life and have experienced how it feels to have complete strangers care enough about their music to support them, and they want to pass that on.

“This isn’t the first time they’ve given back, and it won’t be the last.”

Produced in association with SWNS Talker