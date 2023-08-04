Weekend must-watch list: Jacob Latimore, Marvel, and ‘Winning Time’

The beginning of the new month is here, which means there are new shows and movies being released. There are a number of new films and shows to look out for that are streaming, including some new episodes from current shows that are releasing. Here’s a look at a few shows to look forward to as the weekend approaches.

“The Chi”

Jacob Latimore is back for season six of the popular show “The Chi.” The cast faces new challenges while deepening the ties that make their community much more than just a neighborhood. If you’re ready for the new season, Paramount+ has what you need.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been out for a while now, but Disney+ is now streaming the movie. If you’ve missed seeing Peter Quill, Gamora, Rocket, and the other characters on your television screen, now is the time.

“Winning Time”

The Showtime Lakers are back for season two of “Winning Time” airing on HBO. This season takes place between 1980 and 1984 and shows how the players are handling pressure on and off the court, and how there’s a new star in town ready to steal the spotlight.

“Swagger”

Episode six of “Swagger” showed that Jace Carson and his teammates stood on what they did to the former basketball coach, but they were still able to play without apologizing. Carson and Crystal also continue to build their strong bond together, as it reaches a new level. What’s next for the team? Episode seven will tell us all.