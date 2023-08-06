Draya Michele spotted out with young NBA star, Jalen Green

Draya Michele has been spotted in public with a new man. The media personality and model was recently seen in the company of Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green.

Draya Michelle & Jalen Green 😆wish em the best. pic.twitter.com/ti2kcsln1R — $B SHADOW (@SbtaughtU) August 5, 2023

Green is currently in Las Vegas as a part of the USA Basketball men’s select team, which generally composes of the NBA’s younger stars to practice with the senior team set to play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup from Aug. 25-Sept. 10.

The potential pairing of Michele, 38, and Green, 21, has sparked a social media discussion as well.

“Now what the h— is Draya Michele old a– doing with Jalen Green?” user @flyingsavvy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I- sksksksk😭🤣 these women in they 30s & 40s oughta be a shamed lmao.”

“If I’m Jalen Green’s mother I’m beating Draya a– for my son and for the time she left hers alone with 7 packs of noodles,” @mm_jiselle posted.

If i was Draya, I’d be with Jalen Green too. pic.twitter.com/FkpLlFGAqz — itty bitty pretty💋 (@Cherryteee) August 5, 2023

Some NBA fans pointed out recent leaked videos of Green where appeared to be joking with performing sexual acts with former teammates, including Josh Christopher.

“Jalen Green’s team know they can do some damage control on that situation,” @evansmillionare posted. “Folks went and paid draya. I know thats right.”