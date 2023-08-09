Top 10 Black party dance songs

Here are 10 Black dance party songs that everyone should know
Top 10 Black party dance songs
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / i_am_zews

Upon learning of DJ Casper’s recent death, many people immediately thought of his ubiquitous “Cha Cha Slide” song and the line dance of the same name. Whether it’s at a day party, wedding, school dance, or other momentous celebration, you may hear the song, which means somebody is doing the dance, too.

Several line dance songs have become standard fare for Black people at parties and other gatherings. Here are the top 10 Black party dance songs that everyone should know.


Cha Cha Slide 

“Cha Cha Slide” was created by the late DJ Casper.


Electric Slide 

The Electric Slide, also known as “Electric Boogie,” was created by Marcia Griffiths. People are also known for doing the dance with the song “Candy” by Cameo.

Wobble 

YouTube video

“Wobble” was created by V.I.C.

Cupid Shuffle 

YouTube video

“Cupid Shuffle” was created by Cupid in 2007.

Crank Dat

“Crank Dat” was created by Soulja Boy in 2007 as well.

Tootsee Roll

YouTube video

“Tootsee Roll” was created by 69 Boyz.

Swag Surf

YouTube video

“Swag Surf” was created by the Fast Life Yungstaz.

Can’t Get Enough

“Can’t Get Enough” was created by Tamia.

Da’ Dip 

YouTube video

“Da’ Dip” was created by Freak Nasty.

Walk It Out 

YouTube video

“Walk It Out” was created by DJ Unk.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles