‘Basketball Wives’ star Jennifer Williams is engaged (photo)

Fans fawn over the couple despite their age difference
Jennifer Williams (Photo by Raymond Hagans for Steed Media Service)

Jennifer Williams is off the market.

The longtime cast member of “Basketball Wives” is now engaged to her investor boyfriend Christian Gold, Williams announced to her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. 


Williams flossed the huge sparkling ring that he put on her finger after several months of dating.

“Future Mrs… 💎❤️,” she wrote in an Instagram caption. She also posted a meme with the words, “Don’t be shocked when life starts to get good” alongside the second photo of the ring. 

The lovers quickly gelled during a chance meeting.

Williams and Gold reportedly met when she connected with a friend at his Los Angeles-area apartment building. When Williams and her pal ventured to the rooftop, she met Gold, a mutual friend. The two had instant chemistry.

After Gold left, the two texted the mutual friend about one another. They later met at a restaurant and talked for about five hours.

“I wasn’t even in the market looking for a relationship because I just felt like it wasn’t time yet,” Gold said on the YouTube channel the two share. “I was in a place of healing. I’m still in a place of healing. I saw her sitting there and I was just like, ‘aw man be good.'”

“We were just having good conversation amongst everybody and it also felt like him and I were talking and connecting,” she added. “You know when you have laser eyes for one person?”

This will be Gold’s first marriage. Williams has been single since her 10-year marriage to former NBA star Eric Williams ended in 2011.

In June, Williams, 48, wished her bae a happy 30th birthday.

“Happy birthday to the one. This picture describes us, pure bliss. I pray God continues to bless you on this trip around the sun. Wishing you peace, love and many more blessings. I love you ❤️,” she wrote in a caption.

