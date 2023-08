Jessica Alba, Cam Newton, Elain Welteroth, and Emma Grede attended the third annual Fearless VC Summit in Atlanta, GA. The Fearless VC Summit is encourages emerging entrepreneurs to vye for a six-figure prize. Over 1,000 companies applied, 37 were interviewed and the top eight presented their investment proposals to an audience of business experts and venture capitalists. Three winners were selected: The Renatural (1st), Femly (2nd), and Saavor Inc. (3rd).