Could Michelle Obama replace Joe Biden as Democratic nominee in 2024?

Michelle Obama‘s name has now been brought up for the 2024 general election. Fox News opinion contributor Liz Peek believes if incumbent candidate Joe Biden does not continue his re-election campaign, then the former first lady would be an ideal last-minute replacement.

“Some are betting that if the president is driven out of the race next year by corruption allegations, increasing signs of mental impairment and terrible approval ratings, only the former first lady has the name recognition and popularity to step in as a last-minute replacement,” Peek wrote. “Mrs. Obama, one of the most admired people in the nation, would have an excellent chance of winning.”

The opinion writer pointed to Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and the drama around him as a potential roadblock and cloud over his re-election bid.

This is also a theory self-proclaimed Donald Trump loyalist Roger Stone predicted in July.

“As a veteran of many years in American politics, I’m going to tell you something somewhat shocking — Joe Biden will not be the nominee of the Democratic Party in 2024,” Stone said. “Kamala Harris will briefly become president, but the only way in their party they can replace a woman of color is with another woman of color and yes, you’ve heard it here first, the Democratic nominee for Ppresident will be Michelle Obama.”

Other political commenters have called the rumor a “panic” move by conservatives.

The right seems to be starting a panic rumor that Michelle Obama will take Biden’s place if Hunter’s scandals get too bad. I appreciate them putting that out into the universe, because Michelle would win in a landslide against any candidate the GOP could field. — Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) August 17, 2023

If she threw her hat in the ring — which is a very long shot because Obama has adamantly insisted she will not run — Obama would join the likes of Hillary Clinton as a former first lady who ran for president.