Fox News commentator clarifies sexuality before complimenting Trump mug (video)

At least one Fox News commentator has enjoyed Donald Trump‘s mug shot. Trump made history on Aug. 24 when he became the first American president to take a mugshot. The 45th President of the United States was booked into Fulton County Jail in Atlanta after being indicted on RICO charges for attempting to alter the results of the 2020 election. He was in the building for less than an approximate 20 minutes after immediately posting a $200,000 bond.

When he headed back to his plane, Trump told the media he wasn’t a fan of the charges against him because many politicians, specifically citing Stacey Abrams, have questioned election results before. He then returned to X, formerly known as Twitter, for the first time in two years, to promote the mugshot in a new “Never Surrender” campaign, using the photo to sell merchandise. When discussing the photo, Fox News commentator Jesse Watters felt the need to preface his thoughts with a sexuality disclaimer.

“I am now going to book the Fulton County photographer for my Christmas card,” Watters said. “I say this with an unblemished record of heterosexuality: He looks good and he looks hard.”

Watters is married to Emma Watters in 2019, and the couple appears to embrace two children, according to Emma’s Instagram feed. Watters was also married to Noelle Watters from 2009 to 2018 until Watters admitted to cheating on Noelle with Emma. It appeared Noelle and Watters had two daughters.