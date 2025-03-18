Trump’s JFK files will reveal secrets no one saw coming

President Donald Trump announced he’ll release approximately 80,000 pages of JFK assassination documents on Tuesday afternoon without a single redaction. The reveal came during his visit to the Kennedy Center where he delivered the news with characteristic directness.

“You got a lot of reading,” Trump told reporters Monday, promising the American public will finally see everything the government has been keeping under wraps.

The long road to transparency

The journey to make these documents public began in 1992 when Congress passed the Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act. The law required assassination records to be released within 25 years, largely sparked by growing public mistrust and conspiracy theories suggesting government involvement in the 1963 presidential killing.

While most documents have already been released, thousands remained fully or partially withheld, with previous administrations citing national security concerns. Trump previously authorized document releases during his first term, but his new directive appears to eliminate all remaining restrictions.

The Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act mandated full disclosure by October 26, 2017, but included provisions allowing the sitting president to postpone the release of certain documents. When that deadline arrived during Trump’s first administration, he authorized the release of thousands of files while holding back others. Additional documents were subsequently released during the Biden administration, though some materials remained classified.

New discoveries from old archives

In a surprising twist, the FBI recently acknowledged finding 2,400 previously unknown pages related to Kennedy’s assassination. This discovery came after a fresh records search conducted in January following Trump’s executive order.

“The search resulted in approximately 2400 newly inventoried and digitized records that were previously unrecognized as related to the JFK assassination case file,” the bureau admitted in February. They’re currently transferring these documents to the National Archives for inclusion in the declassification process.

The FBI attributed this discovery to “technological advances” in their record-keeping processes, suggesting these documents had been in government possession but not properly cataloged or digitized until the recent search. The content of these newly discovered documents has not been disclosed, adding another layer of anticipation to Tuesday’s release.

Expert perspectives

Former intelligence officer John Kiriakou suggests the most intriguing revelations might not be about JFK at all, but rather about his brother Robert’s assassination. Kiriakou believes the documents could contain compelling details about the persistent “second gunman” theory in RFK’s death.

Luna, elected to the House in 2022 as part of the Freedom Caucus, has pushed for transparency on multiple controversial topics including UFOs, COVID-19 origins, and the September 11 attacks.

Questions of follow-through

This document release follows Trump’s controversial attempt to disclose information about Jeffrey Epstein’s case, which faced criticism when Attorney General Pam Bondi failed to produce substantial new information. Bondi ultimately blamed New York FBI offices for withholding documents.

The JFK assassination has maintained its grip on American curiosity for generations. While the official investigation concluded Lee Harvey Oswald acted alone, polls consistently show most Americans believe others were involved in the killing.

The National Archives and Records Administration has been the custodian of these documents, gradually releasing materials as declassification processes allowed. Their records indicate that most Kennedy assassination documents have already been made public, making Trump’s promise of complete transparency particularly significant for the remaining classified materials.

Whether these documents finally settle lingering questions or simply deepen existing mysteries remains to be seen. What’s certain is that researchers, historians and conspiracy theorists alike will be poring over thousands of pages searching for answers to one of America’s most enduring puzzles.

For the American public, Tuesday marks a rare opportunity to examine evidence that has remained hidden for decades, offering a glimpse into both the assassination itself and the government’s handling of its aftermath.