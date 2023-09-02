Why T.I. and Tiny are looking for a huge payday from a former friend

In 2021, T.I. and Tiny’s former friend, Sabrina Peterson, filed a lawsuit against the couple for defamation after claiming T.I. threatened her with a gun.

Peterson had become involved in an argument with T.I.’s assistant, and he told her “b—- I’ll kill you.” She then accused the couple of assaulting over 100 women and she also tried to start the trend “Surviving T.I.” on social media.

Peterson then claimed the couple defamed her on the internet when Tiny made a post on social media about her son saying “Hold up … So you want your abuser to train your son … now when did you say my husband assaulted you? Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh? I’m confused. Stop harassing my family. You strange. Everybody know you been special. Please Get help.”

T.I. claimed that the statements that Peterson were suing them over were only opinions and that her reputation was already bad before he spoke about her. His lawyer described Peterson as an “adjudged liar, a convicted felon with a lengthy rap sheet for crimes involving dishonesty and violent assault, and has a reputation for being unscrupulous.”

The couple demanded that the lawsuit be dropped which was denied at first, but in August 2023, the court reversed the decision, and the majority of the causes of actions were dropped. T.I. and Tiny are now seeking $164,650 from Peterson to cover their legal fees.

“The Harrises’ request for $164,650.56 in attorneys’ fees and costs is reasonable and in line with fee awards regularly affirmed in this district,” their lawyer said. “Given the complexity of the legal issues, the time necessary to adjudicate Peterson’s seven causes of action over a two-year period, and the additional costs of appeal, the amount requested should be awarded in full.”