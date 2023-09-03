Coco Gauff is just 1 of many Black tennis players making waves at US Open

Despite her persistent protestations, Cori “Coco” Gauff has already been anointed by the tennis world as the heir apparent following the retirement of the iconic Serena Williams in 2022.

Gauff, 19, is currently the best and highest-ranked of the many Black women who have played in the 2023 U.S. Open Grand Slam tournament in Queens, New York, and other places.

As Gauff prepares to meet nemesis Caroline Wozniacki inside the cavernous Billie Jean King tennis complex in Flushing on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, multiple other Black women have made an impact during the competition, including Taylor Townsend, Alycia Parks, Sachia Vickery, Robin Montgomery, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens, Clervie Ngounoue and Asia Muhammad.

Here is how several of the sisters on the tennis tour have performed at the 2023 U.S. Open in New York.