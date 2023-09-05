One of the biggest sports debates in history is who is the greatest basketball player between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Many compare stats, accomplishments, and rings to make their arguments, while others use other outlandish takes.

Rich Paul, James’ current sports agent, shared a different perspective on “Gils Arena Show” of what makes him think that his client is better than Jordan.

“Mike transcended the game. When Kobe came, Kobe was a silhouette of Mike,” Paul said. “That’s everything, which is great. But LeBron is the first player to have to deal with a 24/7, 365 news cycle of sports and opinions from those that’s not even capable or carry the expertise to give a valid opinion.

“LeBron is the first player to have to deal with a 24/7 365 news cycle of sports and opinions.” Rich Paul speaks to how the coverage of LeBron is different from the other greats. pic.twitter.com/aL4scR4l4b — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) September 4, 2023

“In addition to, ‘no, I’m not really going to do it how y’all want me to. I’m probably going to decide how I want to do it.’ We all know that don’t go over well. So then, you have this environment in this sports society that’s created and so now you have to root against it,” Paul said. “That’s a whole other thing that Mike never had to deal with because his hardest critic was probably Peter Vecsey.”

Paul finished by insinuating that Jordan was in a lane of his own and that his play wasn’t as scrutinized as James’.

“I just think LeBron’s antlers is in platinum and Michael Jordan’s may be in gold,” Paul said. “Why? Because he had to be compared to Mike. Who did Mike have to be compared to?”