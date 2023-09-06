Dionne Warwick reacts to receiving Kennedy Center Honor

Dionne Warwick joked “it’s about time” she was honored by the Kennedy Center.

The 82-year-old musician is one of the names on this year’s annual list, which recognizes performers who have had an impact on American culture, and admitted she is “thrilled” to be among the stars who will be recognized at a ceremony on Dec. 4.

She told People magazine: “It’s about time. I’m thrilled. I really am. I’m very excited about it. I feel so honored to be honored by the Kennedy Center.”

The “Walk On By” singer insisted she has no plans to retire because she still has a string of career goals, including a dream to win a clutch of awards to go alongside her five Grammys in order to secure EGOT status.

“It’s still a bunch of fun. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be doing it. When it becomes a job, that’s when you won’t see me anymore,” she said.

“There’s still the Oscar, the Emmy, the Tony, not necessarily that order,” she added about her career goals.

When it comes to all the advice she’s been given over the years, Warwick said the best was, “to be who I am.” The legendary singer added, “I can’t be anybody else. I don’t want to be anybody else.”

Queen Latifah is also on the list for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors and she recently admitted she was “humbled” to be recognized alongside the likes of Bee Gees legend Barry Gibb, opera star Renée Fleming, and When Harry Met Sally actor Billy Crystal.

“I’m humbled to be included in this incredible list of artists honored by the Kennedy Center. When we started on this journey decades ago, we were often told, ‘No.’ No, you won’t be able to leave New Jersey. No, if you rap you can’t sing. No, singers can’t become actresses. No, actors can’t also produce. To now be recognized amongst so many multi-hyphenates feels unbelievable, not for just me and my team, but for our community,” she said.