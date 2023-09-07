If you are looking for a black-owned makeup brand that’s female-founded, vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and an LGBTQIA+ ally, then look no further. thread beauty is one of the newest makeup brands that caters to a younger audience, yet it’s made for anyone.

These affordable products are a sister brand to beauty makeup magnet Melissa Butler’s The Lip Bar.

thread beauty’s recent collaboration with “Material Girl” Saucy Santana was monumental in making him the brand’s first celebrity ambassador.

Here are five products to add to your cart that were handpicked by the rapper himself.

Define it with the 3-in-1 brow styler in deep brown.

This brow pencil is super convenient and easy to store after use. The brow gel, brow pencil, and brush work simultaneously to achieve an effortless look. The deep brown shade used in the video above helped achieve a natural brow color.

Cover up with tan golden beige and tan golden

The thread beauty concealer provides ultra coverage and a smooth texture when used. It’s easy to blend and helps lighten problem areas, such as dark circles. The website also helps visitors match their shade perfectly.

Face it in deep tan neutral and deep tan cool

This smooth texture feels like silk when applied and melts into the skin, giving a natural coverage look. Coming in 26 shades, a beauty blender helps smooth out the product perfectly.

Make eyes pop with thread blue and pitch black

The eye paint is great for day-long eyeliner or eyeshadow looks. Never worry about your eye makeup smearing again with these matte products.

gloss it in “focused” and “glossy”

The thread beauty gloss not only provides shine but helps moisturize the lips as well. Available in a variety of shades, each gloss has its own unique look.