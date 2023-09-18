proclivity

Halle Berry calls out Drake for using her picture without permission
Halle Berry recently clapped back at Drake on Twitter for using a photo of her being slimed at a Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards without her permission. According to Berry, Drake did reach out asking for her approval but she told him no.

Days later, Drake released the official cover art for his upcoming single “Slime You Out” featuring his former boo SZA with a picture of Halle Berry being slimed as the focal point.


Berry immediately responded to multiple fans online in disbelief.

In one comment she stated, “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool, I thought better of him. Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on.”


Despite her reaction, it seems that Berry doesn’t plan to take any legal action.

In another comment, she stated, “I’m not interested in suing my people. I just wish these men out here would give women the respect we deserve.”

Ironically, she sued Hurricane Chris in 2009 for using her name repeatedly in a song called, “Halle Berry (She’s Fine).” The rapper even had to perform the song in court which was uploaded onto YouTube.

