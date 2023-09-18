Halle Berry recently clapped back at Drake on Twitter for using a photo of her being slimed at a Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards without her permission. According to Berry, Drake did reach out asking for her approval but she told him no.

Days later, Drake released the official cover art for his upcoming single “Slime You Out” featuring his former boo SZA with a picture of Halle Berry being slimed as the focal point.

Drake’s new single “Slime You Out” ft. SZA is OUT NOW This is the first single from his upcoming album “For All The Dogs” dropping on September 22nd pic.twitter.com/4WyohIoS53 — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) September 15, 2023

Berry immediately responded to multiple fans online in disbelief.

In one comment she stated, “Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool, I thought better of him. Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on.”

“Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy…even if you’re a woman!” — Halle Berry (@halleberry) September 15, 2023

Despite her reaction, it seems that Berry doesn’t plan to take any legal action.

In another comment, she stated, “I’m not interested in suing my people. I just wish these men out here would give women the respect we deserve.”

Ironically, she sued Hurricane Chris in 2009 for using her name repeatedly in a song called, “Halle Berry (She’s Fine).” The rapper even had to perform the song in court which was uploaded onto YouTube.