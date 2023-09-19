Business professor Terrance Woods explains why Hampton is the real HU

You now have a chance to earn an HBCU degree online within a year, thanks to Hampton University. HU is offering an MBA program for students to complete in a year to cut down on the wait time to elevate in their respective career fields.

At the 2023 National Black MBA convention in Philadelphia, Hampton assistant business administration professor Terrance Woods spoke to rolling out all about the master’s program.

Why did you attend the National Black MBA convention?

Hampton University is launching a one-year MBA program that’s fully online. We are here to promote the program and try to recruit students.

What are some benefits of this MBA program?

It’s one year so you get in, you get out. It’s not a three-year or two-year program, so you have that rarity.

You have the opportunity to network with working professionals and colleagues. You have the opportunity to be taught by our world-class faculty. Our faculty is very experienced in their respective areas for many years, so you’re going to get the No. 1 U.S. student experience.

What is so special about the HBCU educational experience?

You get the opportunity to be able to pursue an education that people are normally prevented from getting because of systemic reasons, or whatever reasons. There might be opportunities for you to really get what you’re looking for and achieve your career aspirations.

Where can people apply for an MBA program?

Yes, you can go online at https://home.hamptonu.edu/online/, and you can apply for the online program application. We’re going to be making decisions within the next 30 to 45 days.

Most importantly, why do you refer to Hampton as the real HU?

Because we have a very rich history, we believe in supporting minorities, African Americans and Blacks in general. Also, allowing them to get the education, as I said, we normally would have been prevented from [getting because of] systemic reasons because of the economic reasons.

We are here to help young people get a solid education that will allow them to pursue their careers.