proclivity

Kirk Franklin finds his dad in new documentary, ‘Father’s Day’ (video)

Franklin blows his fans away with a with an emotionally powerful piece on the discovery of his biological father
Kirk Franklin finds his dad in new documentary, 'Father's Day' (video)
Gospel icon Kirk Franklin (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / s_buckley)

Kirk Franklin’s poignant documentary “Father’s Day” is pulling at the heartstrings of his vast fanbase as it details the process of discovering who his biological father is.

The experience has been so powerful for Franklin, 53, that he also named his upcoming album Father’s Day, which is set to be released on Oct. 6, 2023.


“It’s what I missed, where I am and what has always been’ and even when I want to curse the sky, I’m still built to believe,” Franklin said, according to Vibe magazine. 

“To live over half a century with somebody who lived in the same city as you…I suffered so much as a young man without guidance. I struggled with love, intimacy, faith, identity. And to know that the answer was less than 10 minutes away.”


This emotional episode of finding out who his true dad inspired him to reconcile with his estranged son, Kerrion. Franklin has been candid about the volatile struggles he’s had with his 35-year-old son over the years, some of which have made national headlines.  

“My son is a beautiful soul. There are parts of his life that are his to share. I am just very proud that I’m seeing him in his own way,” Franklin told People magazine.

“He is beginning to reveal and testify to his struggles, his own battles with certain things that have at times cost him. I know many young Black men struggle with these same things and as he continues to get help and healing he’s going to help so many. He has me and now his grandfather that will be there to help in any way we can.”

Meeting up with the father whom he had never seen before after more than 50 years on earth left Franklin fans emotionally reeling.

Watch the entire documentary that has everyone talking:

YouTube video
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:
Also read
Watch this video
What's new
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE