Kirk Franklin finds his dad in new documentary, ‘Father’s Day’ (video)

Kirk Franklin’s poignant documentary “Father’s Day” is pulling at the heartstrings of his vast fanbase as it details the process of discovering who his biological father is.

The experience has been so powerful for Franklin, 53, that he also named his upcoming album Father’s Day, which is set to be released on Oct. 6, 2023.

“It’s what I missed, where I am and what has always been’ and even when I want to curse the sky, I’m still built to believe,” Franklin said, according to Vibe magazine.

Kirk Franklin Finds Biological Father, Reconciles With Estranged Son In New Documentary: Watch https://t.co/WAUL1XzhUm pic.twitter.com/yLXpzy49eQ — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) September 18, 2023

“To live over half a century with somebody who lived in the same city as you…I suffered so much as a young man without guidance. I struggled with love, intimacy, faith, identity. And to know that the answer was less than 10 minutes away.”

This emotional episode of finding out who his true dad inspired him to reconcile with his estranged son, Kerrion. Franklin has been candid about the volatile struggles he’s had with his 35-year-old son over the years, some of which have made national headlines.

“My son is a beautiful soul. There are parts of his life that are his to share. I am just very proud that I’m seeing him in his own way,” Franklin told People magazine.

“He is beginning to reveal and testify to his struggles, his own battles with certain things that have at times cost him. I know many young Black men struggle with these same things and as he continues to get help and healing he’s going to help so many. He has me and now his grandfather that will be there to help in any way we can.”

Meeting up with the father whom he had never seen before after more than 50 years on earth left Franklin fans emotionally reeling.

This Kirk Franklin short had me on an emotional rollercoaster. I wanted to hug Kirk&Kerrion because they're going thru it, shake Mr. Hubbard's hand for his emotional intelligence, smack 'Aunty' Sandra for the audacity and gaslighting and shake Debra back to reality #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/xSG2eM3WZP — Sachpop (@RealSachWilson) September 17, 2023

Kirk Franklin 😢 Lord have mercy. even though it hurt, thank God for your upbringing; you were able to minister to a generation who shares in your story. We need that music as much as you needed to make it. More blessings to you. pic.twitter.com/Tw1y2ePFia — Cey (@MadameDoll) September 16, 2023

The Kirk Franklin video really hurt my heart so bad. Debra, why are you still lying to this man? Tell him the truth, Debra. Release that man from the confusion and shame you injected into his life. Just tell him the truth, Debra! pic.twitter.com/eFU2zz4Bdi — Gunilla Garson Goldberg (@FreshWithDepth) September 16, 2023

Watch the entire documentary that has everyone talking: