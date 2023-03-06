Kirk Franklin knows how to save the next generation

Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin recently shared an Instagram reel stating his thoughts on the names people are currently giving their children. He believes that to see true change in the future, it starts with the names given at birth.

He posted the video after one of his daughters gave birth to his second grandchild, revealing her name. He said the baby girl is beautiful but should have been named something different.

“My daughter just gave birth to my second grandchild, a beautiful little girl named Levi. Levi is beautiful, but I told my daughter that I think to save the next generation we need to go back, we need to go back to real names. That baby should have been named Betty, Phyllis, Geraldine, [or] Ruby. See we move too far, we need some more Charlenes. We got to take it back if we want to change the world. Bring back Johnny Mae, Jeanette, [or] Deborah. God bless you,” Franklin said.

Some people love creative names, while others prefer something more traditional. The video gave fans a laugh while also sparking a debate on social media.

Why them names Kirk Franklin said are actual names of my aunties 😭 — Summer 😈 (@SummaaaJaNae) March 6, 2023

Kirk Franklin said we need to bring back names like Betty , Phyllis , Geraldine, Ruby , and somebody in the comments said but your name is Plies 😂😂😂 — Jermssss (@BeautifullSmyle) March 6, 2023