Megan Pinckney Rutherford is a fashion and lifestyle content creator as well as a blogger through her brand, Shades of Pinck. She’s a former Miss South Carolina USA who placed in the top five in the 2013 Miss USA pageant.

Bringing attainable luxury to everyone’s feed, she blends the elements of a Southern belle and fashionable mom into her brand aesthetic. Some of her content consists of home decor and design, hosting and entertaining, motherhood, fashion, and her latest travel experiences. Through her collaboration with the clothing brand Show Me Your Mumu, she shows that “everyday luxury is for everyone.”

Rutherford shared how New York Fashion Week helps her forecast along with the most sustainable fabrics to wear.

How does New York Fashion Week help you with your fashion brand, Shades of Pinck?

Yes, it’s a lot of fun. I’ve been coming to New York Fashion Week over the years and I come to see and be seen. It’s my job the way I look at it, which is to give insight to my audience, and there’s no better place to do that than here, whether it’s trend forecasting, choosing colors, or traditional fashion merchandising. On a more personal scale, I am friends with Sergio Hudson. He is a designer from the Midlands in South Carolina. I’ve gotten to know him very well over the past couple of years. He actually did my wedding dress. He and I have been working on a project for over a year now and I’m curating an exhibit [at] our local museum around his story, collection and brand. So, just continuing that relationship, I wanted to be here to support him but also to get material for that exhibit. That was what brought me to New York.

What are some sustainable fabrics that consumers should be wearing?

Anything natural, so silk or cotton, and that is going to have a higher price tag. Those pieces are also going to last for a long time. There’s a reason why we can still wear them if we want to. I love vintage clothes. I love pulling things from consignment stores, but also from the closets of women that I look up to whether it’s my mom or grandma. There’s a reason why I can still wear coats from the 1950s because they were created intentionally with care. I don’t know how many of our pieces as a generation we are going to be able to pass on because I don’t know how long they’re going to exist.