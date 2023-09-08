On Sept. 5, supermodel and designer Naomi Campbell strutted the runway at New York Fashion Week wearing one of her Pretty Little Thing collection pieces. After dominating the beauty and fashion industry as a professional for almost four decades, Campbell has opened the doors for Black models everywhere.

Campbell shared her feelings about the huge collaboration.

“After 37 incredible years on the catwalk, I’m thrilled for the opportunity to share my latest adventure on the other side as a designer, especially during the start of New York Fashion Week. The process has been a dream come true for me and the young designers that are featured, VICNATE and Edvin Thompson. I couldn’t have done it without the incredible support of my friend, Alex Avant, my team DESI.E, Lejenke, Akeem, Omar, Women Management New York, Rio Sreedharan, Cara L. Sims, and the amazing team at PLT, led by the visionary Umar Kamani,” Campbell said.

Various videos of the legendary supermodel appeared on social media showing off some of the designs.

As a professional model who’s walked for Versace, Ralph Lauren, Dolce and Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, and more, luxurious fashion is what she knows best. Yet, fast fashion doesn’t seem to be an issue for Campbell.

After being asked about the impact of fast fashion when it comes to sustainability and environmental impact, she kept her answer short and sweet.

“Well, I address it like the White models when they’ve done fast fashion, they were praised,” Campbell said.

bruhh I’m dead at Naomi Campbell being interviewed at this fashion show pic.twitter.com/Wbvv2Fktxr — jasagee (@favafuqboi) September 6, 2023

Celebrities like Lori Harvey, Teyana Taylor, and Coco Jones were also in attendance.