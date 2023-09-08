Naomi Campbell planning to leave her designer wardrobe to daughter

Naomi Campbell plans to pass down her designer wardrobe to her daughter.

The 53-year-old supermodel welcomed a girl, whose name she has not revealed, in May 2021, and her family was increased in June 2023 with the arrival of a baby boy, whose moniker she has also kept secret so far.

In her nearly 40-year career in the fashion industry Campbell has acquired countless designer gowns, dresses, handbags, shoes, jewelry, accessories and more and once her daughter is old enough she will inherit the one-of-a-kind wardrobe.

Speaking to POPSUGAR, Campbell said: “She’ll have a lot.”

She then cryptically added: “You’ll understand more come mid-October.”

Campbell has just teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to launch a 70-piece collection which she designed in collaboration with Edvin Thompson of Theophilio and Victor Anate of Vicnate which she launched at New York City’s famed Cipriani 25 Broadway this past week. The catwalk queen deliberating chose to work with Anate and Thompson because she wanted to support fellow Black artists in the fashion industry.

She explained: “For me, it’s where I’m at in my life, sharing my platform with those who are so talented who don’t get the chance in getting the opportunities and having the light shine on them. The world is looking at our culture. The world has taken from our culture long enough. We need now to own all these things that have been taken from us.”