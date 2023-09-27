Daveed Diggs expecting 1st baby

Daveed Diggs is soon to be a father for the first time.

The “Little Mermaid” actor and his partner Emmy Raver-Lampman have taken to Instagram to show off pictures from a recent maternity shoot, in which the 41-year-old star laughed and kissed the “Umbrella Academy” actress as they both held her bump.

“We can’t wait to meet you [heart emoji] (sic),” the caption read under the post.

The couple met in 2015 when they were both part of the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton,” with Diggs playing Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson and the 35-year-old beauty part of the ensemble. Their friendship turned romantic a few years later.

In March 2021, the usually-private couple appeared on the cover of Architectural Digest together to talk about their Mandy Cheng-designed home in California, and admitted it was at the center of their plans to build a life together.

“This may be our first house together, but I already see us and our families and our community and our passions everywhere I look.”

“Having a home like this definitely makes it harder to be away. Now I really understand what it means to miss home; because there is really no other place I want to be,” Diggs added.

The “Snowpiercer” actor recently discussed his concerns for the future of the world amid climate change.

“The kinds of weather we’re experiencing now are different than at any point in the rest of my life. And you become aware that that means something… It’s the thing I think about,” he told The Independent. “I think we’re at a pretty critical moment in terms of the discussion of where we go with the way we treat the planet … We could start by prioritizing the climate, and maybe that will help us have a different future. We don’t know what that is. I think there’s no way to predict how far gone we already are. But it doesn’t have to be like that.”