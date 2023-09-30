Explore African American heritage at 5 Amtrak destinations this fall

As the crisp autumn air rolls in and the leaves transform into vibrant red, orange, and gold hues, it’s the perfect time to plan a fall getaway. One of the best ways to explore the beauty of the season is by taking a scenic train ride, and Amtrak offers a fantastic network of routes that will take you through some of the most picturesque destinations in the United States. Here are five must-experience fall Amtrak destinations that are rich in history and culture and offer unique experiences for Black travelers.

7 Must-Visit Destinations in D.C.’s Thriving Black Culture

Washington, D.C., the heart of American politics, transforms into a breathtaking fall foliage display during autumn. While exploring the city’s historic landmarks and monuments is a given, it’s equally important to discover the vibrant Black culture within the capital.

National Museum of African American History and Culture: Delve into African Americans’ rich history and contributions in the United States.

Howard University: Explore the renowned HBCU campus and visit the Moorland-Spingarn Research Center.

Ben’s Chili Bowl: Savor a half-smoke at this iconic Black-owned eatery.

African American Civil War Memorial and Museum: Pay homage to the African American soldiers who fought in the Civil War.

Chuck Brown Memorial Park: Enjoy live go-go music and pay tribute to the “Godfather of Go-Go.”

U Street Corridor: This historically Black neighborhood offers live music venues, lively bars, and delicious soul food.

The ARC Theater: Catch a play or a cultural event celebrating Black creativity.

5 Sites to Discover Baltimore’s Abundant African American Heritage

Baltimore, often called “Charm City,” offers a delightful blend of history, culture, and stunning autumn landscapes along its picturesque waterfront. While in Baltimore, be sure to explore its African American heritage.

Great Blacks in Wax Museum : Explore life-sized wax figures depicting influential Black figures in history.

Frederick Douglass-Isaac Myers Maritime Park: Learn about the maritime history of Baltimore’s African American community.

Baltimore Black Wall Street: Discover the history of Black entrepreneurship in Baltimore.

Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture: Dive into Maryland’s African American history and culture.

Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower: Enjoy art exhibitions and stunning views of the city from this historic tower.

6 Essential Cultural Destinations to Experience Atlanta’s Black Heritage

Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, is known for its vibrant music scene and Southern hospitality and its significant role in the Civil Rights Movement. Discover the city’s rich African American heritage this fall.

Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site: Walk in the footsteps of Dr. King and visit his childhood home and the Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The APEX Museum: Explore African American history, art, and culture in the heart of Atlanta.

Hammonds House Museum: Admire African American art and culture at this beautiful museum.

Sweet Auburn Historic District: Stroll through this historic neighborhood, once home to influential African American leaders.

Spelman College Museum of Fine Art: Experience art that reflects the experiences of Black women and the African Diaspora.

National Center for Civil and Human Rights: Gain a deeper understanding of the struggle for civil rights worldwide.

North Carolina’s 5 Cultural Destinations of African American Significance

North Carolina, with its diverse landscapes and rich history, offers many opportunities to explore African American culture during the fall season.

North Carolina Central University (Durham): Visit this HBCU campus and explore its contributions to African American education.

Levine Museum of the New South (Charlotte): Discover the history of the South, including its African American heritage.

Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture (Charlotte): Explore African American art and culture in the Carolinas.

North Carolina Museum of Art (Raleigh): Explore African American art within the museum’s diverse collection.

Visit 5 Cultural Gems in New Orleans’ Jazz and Heritage Scene

New Orleans, famous for its lively music scene, distinctive cuisine, and unique culture, is an excellent fall destination with a deep connection to African American heritage.