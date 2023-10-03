As adults, yelling or shouting at children is commonly used as a method to correct behavior, but it could be more detrimental to a child’s health than one might think.

A new study from Science Direct suggests that verbally threatening children can be equally or more damaging than sexual or physical abuse. The researchers argue that verbal abuse should be treated as its own category of mistreatment to facilitate more effective prevention strategies.

The study reveals that adults who shout—such as teachers, parents, and coaches—can cause long-lasting effects that manifest as depression, anger, and other issues like criminal behavior or substance abuse. Physical health consequences, such as obesity and lung disease, are also cited.

A survey conducted in the UK with 1,000 11- to 17-year-olds discovered that 41% report frequent exposure to hurtful and upsetting verbal comments from adults. Half of these young people experience this behavior weekly, and one in 10 encounters it daily.

According to the children, phrases like “you’re useless”, “you’re stupid,” and “you can’t do anything right” were the most damaging, whereas “I am proud of you”, “you can do it,” and “I believe in you” were identified as the most positive remarks.

Jessica Bondy, the founder of Words Matter, emphasizes the need to comprehend the “true scale and impact of childhood abuse.”

“All adults get overloaded sometimes and say things unintentionally,” Bondy said. “We must collectively find ways to recognize these actions and put an end to verbal abuse by adults so our children can thrive.”

The Words Matter initiative encourages adults to avoid raising their voices, using derogatory names, and delivering insults when interacting with children, urging them to think before they speak.