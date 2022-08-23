Search
Survey shows over half of young adults want to leave their jobs to start a business

By Simona Kitanovska

More than half of ambitious young adults plan to ditch their jobs to start their own business – with those in one area of England keenest to become successful entrepreneurs.


A survey, of 2,000 people aged between 18-30, found that the city in England’s Yorkshire region is home to the most ambitious young adults in the country.

U.K. cities Bristol and Leicester, as well as Edinburgh in Scotland, were also hotspots for aspiring go-getters looking to make a name for themselves and become self-made business owners.


Reasons for wanting to branch out on their own included a lack of flexibility, wanting to be in charge, and experiences with horrible bosses.

It also emerged that when it comes to the perfect boss, billionaire business magnate Elon Musk was top of the well-known faces respondents would want to work for.

But only seven percent considered Boris Johnson to be an appealing leader – the same number who voted for fictional paper merchant supervisor David Brent, of British television’s ‘The Office’ television show.

The research was commissioned by PLAION, to launch the video game ‘Saints Row,’ on August 23, where a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become self-made.

To celebrate Leeds being crowned top of the league, street artist Captain Kris was commissioned to design a ‘Saints Row’ inspired mural, which can be seen in Sackville Street , which lies between the Meanwood and Little London areas of Leeds, for a month.

Simon Turner, from PLAION, said: “The research was inspired by the themes of the game where you and your three friends take on lawless factions in a fight for power and embark on a journey to make your own way in the world as your own boss.

“We think Captain Kris has done a fantastic job of capturing the spirit, attitude and tone of Saints Row with his design.”

The study also found that as well as more young people wanting to take charge of their own career, side hustles are also on the rise, with 61 percent already having one to supplement their income.

But for those struggling to start their own business, 26 percent of those polled named high costs as their most significant barrier, while 23 percent named the current economic environment.

Birmingham fared less well, coming in as the home of the least ambitious in the U.K., with many of the under-30’s polled having no intention of starting their own empires in the future.

It emerged of the 28 percent of under 30s who are business owners, their companies fell within accountancy, banking and finance, consulting and management or healthcare.

And of those who have yet to create their own, 21 percent intend to and have plans in place, with 51 percent wanting to get it up and running in the next three months, according to the study carried out via OnePoll.

While 34 percent have an idea in mind but have yet to get proposals in the works.

Top 10 most ambitious cities in the U.K.:

1. Leeds
2. Bristol
3. Edinburgh
4. Leicester
5. Oxford
6. Brighton
7. Chelmsford
8. Newcastle
9. Manchester
10. York

Produced in association with SWNS.

The post Survey Shows Over Half Of Young Adults Want To Leave Their Jobs To Start A Business appeared first on Zenger News.

