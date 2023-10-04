On Oct. 3, the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards celebrated 50 years of hip-hop at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Popular female artists such as Scar Lip, Karlie Redd, Lola Brooke, Queen Naija, Baby Tate, and more lit up the green carpet, and Coi Leray, Flo Milli, Justina Valentina, Pretty Vee, and Erica Banks were fashion standouts.

Here are five looks from the green carpet that caught the eye of rolling out‘s contributors.

Flo Milli

This versatile rapper was channeling the 1990s in this colorful printed dress and hat to match. This fall the women are not being shy about wearing color.

Justina Valentine

This “Wild ‘n Out” star and artist rocked her signature red hair with a flirty black two-piece set. The cutouts made the all-black fit sleek yet bold.

Pretty Vee

This actress, comedian, and fashion icon is rocking a sage green, one-sleeved sequined dress that serves the perfect amount of sass and elegance.

Erica Banks

The buzzing artist kept it sleek yet bold in this brown mesh-style jumper, that boldly showed off her curves. The updo was paired perfectly to complement the look.

Coi Leray

The popular rapper kept things fun and flirty with this asymmetrical cutout pink two-piece. The blue hair was a great way to make the outfit pop.