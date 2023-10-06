Soulja Boy’s cars and cash seized to pay off $500K debt

Soulja Boy is in it deep and the only way out may be to give up some of his prized cars and a truckload of cash.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, the rapper born DeAndre Cortez Way lost a pair of retrial bids and exhausted all appeals after being sued by his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Myers, for assault, battery and false imprisonment in 2020.

Among the items the “Crank That” rapper will soon be parting with are a Bentley, a Lamborghini, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Dodge Charger Hellcat. Issued on Sept. 29, the court order also awards Myers an iced-out “Soulja Boy” neck chain valued at $10K, a Cartier watch worth $8K, and more than $1K cash to go toward settling the almost $500K debt.

During the trial, the boastful rapper had to admit that contrary to the image portrayed during his career, he owes the IRS more than a million dollars and doesn’t own the house that he lives in. Furthermore, aside from the above, his last remaining asset is about $50K in stocks.

Myers’ lawsuit stems from an alleged instance of assault and kidnapping that took place for more than six hours at the “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper’s Malibu, California, home. Soulja Boy was never criminally charged for the assault, but upon investigation of the incident, police discovered a number of weapons in the home, which was a violation of his probation. The rapper has maintained that he did nothing wrong and blames a third party for the injuries Myers suffered.