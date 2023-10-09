21 Savage becomes a permanent resident of the US

Rapper 21 Savage has been granted the “freedom to travel internationally.”

The 30-year-old — whose real name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph — has become a “lawful permanent resident” of the U.S., meaning he’s now able to freely travel outside of the country.

“Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph followed all applicable Immigration laws since his initial detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” his lawyer, Charles Kuck, told People.

Four years ago, the London-born entertainer was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement over his visa, which expired in 2006.

Savage was taken to the U.S. as a child by his mother, and he never returned to the U.K. following the expiration of his visa.

Savage has already confirmed via social media that he intends to perform in London, although he hasn’t provided any specific details about the gig.

Meanwhile, the rapper previously revealed that Jay-Z and Meek Mill both helped him after he was arrested and detained by ICE in 2019.

“I called Meek while I was in jail and told Meek, ‘Bro, I just got locked up.’ He called Jay-Z, and Jay-Z put a lawyer on my case. He played a role in getting me out. He ain’t just doing that s— for anybody just because of your rap. You gotta be from a certain cloth … I don’t feel like he’s just doing that for anybody. I ain’t Roc Nation or none of that s—,” he shared during an appearance on the “My Expert Opinion” podcast.