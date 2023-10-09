Beauty entrepreneur Shareza Jackson can relate to The Tinder Swindler when it comes to her ex-husband.

Previously, Jackson said she owned the only surgery center and cosmetic boutique in South Florida before facing debt and public humiliation.

While rebuilding The Best U Now Cosmetic Surgical Center and 360 Wellness Boutique, LLC, she is also on a mission to protect successful women. She aims to prevent them from encountering narcissistic abuse, gaslighting, and fraud from their lovers.

Jackson spoke to rolling out about how she took back her narrative with the book Successful Women Get Played Too, among other topics.

Leading up to your book release, what should readers know?

Shareza Jackson: I am going through an ugly divorce right now. [I always] wish people the best, but it has been tough. I lost nearly everything through dealing with a narcissistic ex-husband.

I’m trying to overcome the gaslighting and many things we don’t like to talk about. This is what I discuss in my new book, Successful Women Get Played Too, which is coming out on my birthday, Oct. 12. I talk about being a successful woman, being in the industry of women and wellness, and helping women [recognize] a character that tries to take you for your sanity and reputation. That’s challenging within itself. It’s about mastering the art of owning your stuff, keeping your stuff, and keeping it moving. I always use my setbacks as setups because it’s a setup for a major comeback.

How is your rebuilding process coming along?

Shareza Jackson: It’s been blood, sweat, and tears. I have a degree in business management. I know how to manage the structure of a business. It’s not your average cosmetic surgery center. It’s a boutique that looks very grand. We want women to feel welcome and men too. Guys, I don’t want to count you out. It’s a boutique of all things beauty. We have several different services that can range from Botox to a facial. It’s a cosmetic boutique. I’ll be offering life coaching services with my team of life coaches because it’s about the overall wellness of women. Mind, body, and soul.

What is your No. 1 beauty tip?

Shareza Jackson: My tip is to define beauty for yourself. What does beauty mean to you? Once you think about what beauty means to you, understand that beauty is not just a physical appearance; beauty comes from within.

Beauty is about mind, body, and soul. If you are beautiful on the inside, you’re beautiful on the outside. Whatever challenges you’re going through, consider it beauty because [there will] be a beautiful outcome. Make sure that you embrace it.