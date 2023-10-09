This year’s CultureCon crowd is not letting anything slide.

When Glenda McNeal, American Express’ president of enterprise strategic partnerships, pronounced Issa Rae‘s name incorrectly during a panel discussion, the crowd clapped back.

Multiple voices from the crowd quickly corrected the moderator, and she looked back in confusion.

The video below shows her initial reaction.

when i tell you we were not having it with the mispronunciation if issa rae’s name 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/3StisdzBYq — penda (@notpenda) October 7, 2023

After being stunned by the crowd, McNeal responded.

“Thank you, it’s OK; calm down,” she said. “I’m over here saying it’s OK, calm down. I’m a part of the community, honey, it’s OK.”

The crowd was still displeased.

“You didn’t say her name right,” a spectator said.

McNeal then responded bluntly. “It’s OK to be vulnerable and not get it right all the time,” McNeal said. “That’s my life. Embrace it, girl. Embrace it. But anyway, at American Express, Issa Rae has been part of our community.”

When she referenced being a part of the community, McNeal was stating the fact that she was also a Black woman.

Notably, she’s the first Black woman to sit on American Express’ executive committee.

Even with the new information, some social media users were still upset with how she handled things.

I mean, she IS a part of the “community” so she didn’t lie lol I can’t say too much about that other stuff chile pic.twitter.com/BVKxDTBzXP — Arah Iloabugichukwu (@thatsjustarah) October 8, 2023

Lord, please free these people from the clutches of “stripping Blackness” from Black WOMEN who do things they do not like.

Issa Rae ordeal aside, Glenda McNeal IS A BLACK WOMAN!

End 👏🏽 of 👏🏽 discussion 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pJfPKMgIU0 — Arah Iloabugichukwu (@thatsjustarah) October 8, 2023