CultureCon crowd corrects moderator who introduced Issa Rae incorrectly (video)

The American Express executive said she’s ‘a part of the community’
Issa Rae, from “Insecure” attend The Peabody Awards (Photo by Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Bang Media)

This year’s CultureCon crowd is not letting anything slide.

When Glenda McNeal, American Express’ president of enterprise strategic partnerships, pronounced Issa Rae‘s name incorrectly during a panel discussion, the crowd clapped back.


Multiple voices from the crowd quickly corrected the moderator, and she looked back in confusion.

The video below shows her initial reaction.


After being stunned by the crowd, McNeal responded.

“Thank you, it’s OK; calm down,” she said. “I’m over here saying it’s OK, calm down. I’m a part of the community, honey, it’s OK.”

The crowd was still displeased.

“You didn’t say her name right,” a spectator said.

McNeal then responded bluntly. “It’s OK to be vulnerable and not get it right all the time,” McNeal said. “That’s my life. Embrace it, girl. Embrace it. But anyway, at American Express, Issa Rae has been part of our community.”

When she referenced being a part of the community, McNeal was stating the fact that she was also a Black woman.

Notably, she’s the first Black woman to sit on American Express’ executive committee.

Even with the new information, some social media users were still upset with how she handled things.

