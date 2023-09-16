50 Cent brings crowds out for ‘Final Lap’ tour in Minnesota

In celebration of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin, 50 Cent’s Final Lap tour stopped at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

After a bout with COVID-19 back in 2020 that nearly cost him his life, Jeremih has released new music and is the opening act for the tour. Jeremih brought the audience to their feet with his hit song “Planez.” He kept his set very slow and sexy for the ladies.

Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes always puts on a fantastic show. His energy is unmatched. Sitting on a throne, Busta Rhymes had concert-goers screaming and applauding and asking the women to make it clap. He introduced two new songs, “Beach Balls” with Bia and “Luxury” with Coi Leray. Everyone was anxiously waiting to hear him rap his famous lyrics to the “Look At Me Now” song when the beat crowded all cameras in the arena came out. Busta left people gasping for air as his energy stayed the same from beginning to end.

50 Cent’s stage set-up was something you rarely see at a hip-hop concert. Four tall video screens moved up and down, pyro, lighting, smoke, fire, and stages moving around. There was also a DJ, dancers and a band. As a square box that was lit up opened up, 50 Cent appeared to the crowd, screaming. He welcomed everyone with the “Invitation” to his final lap tour. Alongside 50 Cent were Tony Yayo and another hype man who kept the audience engaged. There were several wardrobe changes. 50 paid tribute to his fallen friend Pop Smoke when he rapped his song with the late rapper “The Woo.” Jeremih appeared on his set as they performed “Down On Me” and “Birthday Sex.” Women started to throw their bras onstage, which made 50 Cent laugh. He even picked one up and draped himself with it. 50 Cent entertained the crowd for over an hour.

The final lap tour is a must-see if it comes to your city.