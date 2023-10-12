Cleveland Browns player shows severely burned face after accident (photo)

David Njoku, a star tight end for the Cleveland Browns of the NFL, was brave enough to show the gruesome aftermath of his severely burned face.

Njoku was hospitalized following a nearly tragic fire pit accident at his home in the Cleveland area more than a week ago.

Njoku, 27, was on the Browns‘ injury report before the game against the Baltimore Ravens with listed injuries to his arms and face. He showed up at the football stadium nonetheless with his face covered with a mask as he prepared for the game.

Despite the physical setback, the former star for the University of Miami caught six passes for 46 yards for the Browns during their loss to the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Njoku also shared an image within a photo carousel he posted on Wednesday, Oct. 11 that shows the star receiver appearing to have progressed significantly in his healing process.

Instead of wallowing in self-pity, the first-round pick out of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, immediately flipped this into a positive by leveraging his fame to provide resources and support for other burn victims like himself.

“I want to use my platform to help bring awareness to an all too common issue,” Njoku told his IG followers.

“The doctors at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center were instrumental in my recovery, and I am forever grateful for their expertise and care. By working with the ABA, I hope to provide resources and support to burn survivors and their families.”