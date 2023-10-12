Clark Atlanta freshmen enjoy thriving with fellow Black students at HBCU

Noah Martinez and Demarcus Jackson are finding their way in the world as young Black men. The Clark Atlanta University freshmen are both from Chicago. Although they might still need to learn their exact career paths upon graduation, they know they want to work amongst their people and become successful professionals.

Recently, rolling out caught up with both Martinez and Jackson to speak about their first semester in college.

Both being from Chicago, did you know each other in high school?

No.

OK. Well, what has your first semester at Clark been like?

Demarcus Jackson: It’s cool. It’s really going by fast. I feel like I just got here.

Noah Martinez: Yeah, it’s definitely going by fast.

What’s your favorite dorm snack?

Demarcus Jackson: Noodles.

Noah Martinez: Yeah, noodles. A cup of noodles.

Demarcus Jackson: I spend too much money on food, bro. I’m trying to [dial] down.

What do y’all major in?

Demarcus Jackson: Mass media.

Noah Martinez: I’m a business major.

Oh, Demarcus. So you want to do this? Interviewing people?

Demarcus Jackson: I don’t know yet. I’m not really sure.

Noah Martinez: I don’t really know [yet either]. I just know it’s going to be something to get me where I want to be in life and try to do something to be successful.

What can you all do to change the world after graduation?

Demarcus Jackson: Put out some more of my good a– music.

Noah Martinez: I don’t know. Just bring positivity. Keep Black people [on] a positive path.

Why did you guys choose an HBCU, and what has the experience been like?

Noah Martinez: I chose an HBCU [just] to be around more of my people.

Demarcus Jackson: Yeah, to thrive with my people.

Noah Martinez: To be able to interact at CAU. It’s a [comfort] thing, too. I really enjoy being around people of [my own kind].

Demarcus Jackson: I’m glad I chose an HBCU, too.