Khloe Kardashian confronts Kris Jenner over cheating allegations

Khloe Kardashian has confronted Kris Jenner over her infidelity.

The 39-year-old star asked her mom about her cheating on Robert Kardashian — Khloe’s dad and Jenner’s ex-husband — during a heated exchange on an upcoming episode of “The Kardashians.”

In a teaser of the next episode, Khloe says: “Whenever you’re ready to admit to me that you f—ed up big time with me …”

Kris, 67 — who was married to Robert between 1978 and 1991 — then fires back: “I did not f— up big time.”

Khloe subsequently complains that she’s “never f—ing heard.”

She adds: “We put a Band-Aid over a bullet hole.”

Kris replies: “No, you misunderstood. You’re just somewhere else, you’re spiraling.”

Khloe — who previously split from Tristan Thompson after it emerged that he’d been unfaithful — later asked her mom to explain her own infidelity.

The reality star — who has True, 5, and Tatum, 13 months, with Tristan — said: “What was your mindset when you cheated?”

Kris appeared shocked by the question and then replied: “You’re asking me?”

Khloe snapped back: “Who the f— else am I talking to?”

Robert died of cancer in July 2003, aged 59.

Kris met Caitlyn Jenner on a blind date in 1990 and the former Olympian recently admitted that it was a case of “love at first sight.”

The 73-year-old TV star — who was known as Bruce Jenner at the time — revealed that they developed an instant chemistry, even though she was still married to Robert.

Caitlyn — who was married to Kris between 1991 and 2015 — told The Times newspaper: “We hit it off right at the beginning, and we were married after five and a half months. I was infatuated with her, because she was very different from me. But yes, I’d have to say, it was love at first sight.”