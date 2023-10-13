Sonya Allen has the deep roots that a Cobb County district attorney needs.

As the current deputy district attorney working with Fulton County District Attorney’s Anti-Corruption Division, Allen has chosen to run for another government position. She is currently a candidate for Cobb County DA.

The University of West Georgia and John Marshall Law School alumna says there is a lack of experience in the current office.

The advocate, mother and member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. hopes to bring forth change with her 30 years of legal expertise.

Allen spoke to rolling out to discuss her plan of action, along with other topics.

What are some of your responsibilities in your current position?

I manage the anti-corruption unit. We handle cases and prosecution. We cover the investigation and prosecution cases involving elected officials, law enforcement, government, employees and anyone who holds a certification.

What change are you hoping to bring?

I want to bring experience to the table. I believe the office at this point is lacking experience. With my 30 years of legal experience, I want to bring my trial and management experience.

I’ve been a leader within this community and I’m deeply rooted in Cobb County. I’ve been here for 30 years. I will bring that to the table and try to effect change.

As a Black attorney, what contribution do you make to the legal system?

I would like to bring professionalism that I’m capable of and emulate that. I have had people throughout my life mentor me and I would love to do [the same for others].

How can we support you?

I think voting is key and getting the word out there. It doesn’t necessarily have to be monetary, but just spreading the word about my candidacy and what I stand for.

The pillars of my campaign are transparency, accountability, efficiency of the office, representation of people like us in the office and smart crime reduction. I will be prosecuting without fear or favor.