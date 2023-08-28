Attorney Ben Crump drops gems for Black community and young lambs

Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump is at the fore front of another justice and equity initiative. As the keynote speaker for The National Black Business Conference, Crump reminded the Black community of the social pitfalls designed to hamper Black businesses and how to best overcome obstacles that dot the road to success.

Crump told NBBC supporters that to ensure a brighter future, the “young lambs” will need resources to accomplish civil right and justice objectives.

“We got to make sure that the young lambs are aware of the protests and the voter suppression. We got to make sure that the young lambs of color are aware to protest the denial of access to capital,” Crump said. “We got to make sure that the young lambs of color are well off to protest the access to quality education. We got to make sure that the young lambs of color are well off to protest the denial of quality health care.

“We got to make sure that the young lambs of color are well off to protest environmental racism that has young Black and Brown children living in South Central Los Angeles but little White children living 15 to 20 miles down the road in Santa Monica because they have made it legal to have toxic, polluted poisonous chemical plants in our communities where our children go to school and play and live every day.”

Crump also spoke on the recent lawsuit against the Fearless Fund, Black women having a seat at the table, and how access to the internet and social media has caused a shift in society.

“The next Civil War in America won’t be fought in the streets, it will be fought on the internet and the tech space,” Crump said. “This is a divide we have to close. When you go on social media and the internet, it’s an all-out assault on diversity, people of color, and people who they say are not the ideal American. The last time I checked, we built this joint for free.

“We have to keep fighting for our young people to have a chance and to have a seat at the table,” Crump said. “The lawsuit against the Fearless Fund was an attempt to prevent the progress of women from having a seat at the table, especially Black and Brown women. They understood that if sisters get at the table, they’re going to take over.”