Monica says she’s R&B’s most forgotten star

Since her 1995 debut album, Miss Thang, Monica has been a mainstay in contemporary R&B music.

Though the multi-platinum singer has been a beloved artist having produced No. 1 singles and albums she still feels like most fans overlook her in favor of some of her fellow R&B contemporaries. While speaking on “The Shop’s UNINTERRUPTED” Live tour in her hometown of Atlanta, the “Angel of Mine” crooner shared her thoughts on her career and achievements.

“I was able to really enjoy my career because I didn’t have any expectations,” she noted. “I was not looking at stats, I was not worried about awards. I’m actually a person that, for all the records I’ve broken, I really have never won any awards. I’m really the most forgotten if you think about it.”

She goes on to note that while she enjoys the comfort her career path has afforded her, there have been key moments that have solidified her underdog status as far as she’s concerned.

“I’m pretty much the underdog, but I sit very comfortably in it because I can still go where I want, do what I want, live how I want”, she continues. “But when I say that I am often forgotten, I was hosting the Soul Train Awards, was nominated for five, three of my songs in one category and still lost.”

“But I went out to eat and kicked my regular s— after,” she added. “I was not bothered because that’s not what I do it for …That is really my point when I say that oftentimes I’m forgotten in those spaces.”

Though she hasn’t dropped a full album since 2020’s New Life, Monica’s latest single, “Letters”, was released in June to rave reviews.