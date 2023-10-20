Megan Thee Stallion partners with SBG to promote ‘Black Girl Joy’ challenge

Megan Thee Stallion is encouraging young Black girls and women to empower themselves despite the noise around them.

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium recently announced a special edition of their #BlackGirlJoyChallenge in partnership with Megan Thee Stallion’s Pete and Thomas Foundation. The Pete and Thomas Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting underserved communities. The foundation is partnering with Southern Black Girls for a second time.

“The collaboration symbolizes the strength of the organization and their commitment to fostering a sense of well-being and positivity,” said Malikah Berry Rogers, executive director of Southern Black Girls.

Supported by Nike, the collaboration aims to empower young Black girls and gender-expansive youth in the United States by promoting mental health and wellness. The challenge will run from Oct. 11 through Oct. 25 and will award 100 micro-grants to individuals ages 12 to 24.

The challenge is open to eligible applicants residing in the southern region of the United States. To qualify, applicants must state their contributions to adding joy to their communities and individuals around them.

Awardees will be chosen by Southern Black Girls’ Youth Ambassadors and Wisdom Council committees based on their ideas for incorporating elements of joy.