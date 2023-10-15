Why Megan Thee Stallion is going independent on her next album

Megan Thee Stallion is funding her own career.

The female rap star announced on Instagram Live that for her next album, she’ll be coming out of her own pocket to make it.

“I have no label right now. We’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion pockets,” Megan said. “The budget is coming from me. Motherf—— hot girl productions. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”

Megan noted that she was happy about her position and that she isn’t ready to sign to a new label right now.

“I’m so excited to be doing something for the first time independently since it was just me and my mama,” Megan said. “So excited ’cause it’s really just me this go ’round until we sign to a new label, but I don’t wanna sign to a new label right now because I just want to do it myself.”

Megan has had label issues in the past, after she accused her former label 1501 Certified Entertainment of sabotaging her last album, Traumazine. She was granted a restraining order against the label and her distributor after they tried to block the American Music Awards from using her song “Her” for promotion of the show.

In August 2022, she asked for $1 million in relief from the label after alleging that her last two albums fulfilled the requirements of her contract. In 2020, she filed a lawsuit that claimed the label was stopping her from releasing new music after she tried to renegotiate her contract.