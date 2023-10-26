Korey Felder Sr., an Irvington, N.J., native, and his wife, a fellow Clark Atlanta University alum, have one son—his namesake, Korey Jr., who coincidentally shares the same birthday. Korey Sr.’s colorful career has led him from street-team promoter to nightclub owner and restaurateur, with many stops along the way.

Felder was honored at CAU’s second annual 40 Under 40 Young Alumni Achievement Awards.

Briefly describe what you do and the area you work in.

I am a restaurateur and serial entrepreneur in the nightlife space.

What did your career path look like?

My career path started with the music industry; it grew to party promotion. Eventually, I owned a nightclub, and now I have a few restaurants.

What has been your biggest career high and your biggest career low?

My biggest career high would be having one of the premiere nightclubs in Atlanta during Super Bowl Weekend. My career low would be losing that same nightclub.

What does a typical day look like for you?

I wake up and take my son to school. I start early-morning calls and meetings, run midday errands for my home, have a second wave of meetings, and end [the day] with drop-ins for my multiple businesses.

What inspires you to show up at work every day?

The appreciation for the product. There is no feeling that gets me higher than people enjoying my creation.

What is the biggest lesson you have learned in your career?

Document everything. Every conversation should be followed with an email. Every deal should transition from a handshake to proper paperwork. Every idea should be trademarked or have documented ownership.

What industries connect to your career choice?

My career touches music, media, sports, and hospitality.

Describe the skills essential to future entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators.

Be a good listener. When you disagree, provide an alternative or solution. Think for mass quantity when ideating. Speak value.

Describe how you set goals and evaluate your success.

I set my goals by deciding where I want to go long-term. I then evaluate the path to get there. Lastly, I use short-term goals throughout that path and measure my success based on how I execute the short-term goals on the long path. In baseball terminology, home runs are a luxury; base hits are the objective.

What other role models do you look up to in different industries and why?

I’m very interested in the story and life of the late Clarence Avant. His energy, his business acumen, and his respect through so many arenas are second to none. He mastered being the most important non-famous person in every room he entered.

Why is lifelong learning important to you?

Because it’s essential, you can never be impactful if you decide to stop learning. Industries evolve, and so must you. Evolve or evaporate.

If you could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

I would abolish all forms of cancer.

What advice would you give someone who wants to follow in your footsteps career-wise?

Be the best you. Everybody else is already taken.