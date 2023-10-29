Diverse fashion designers worldwide have been celebrated through the SHEIN X program. Three local designers from Atlanta are sharing their experiences in that precious space.

SHEIN X hosted a private media dinner on Oct. 27, at the Third Space Atlanta. The exclusive event offered attendees the opportunity to connect with the team and three local SHEIN X designers.

Fashion designers featured include Kenya Freeman who designed SHEIN X Sylvia Mollie, Veronica Ramirez one of the 12 designers to create the SHEIN X Frida Kahlo collection, and Lauren Flagg who designed SHEIN X Obviously Vintage.

SHEIN’s incubator program of recently celebrated its second anniversary. With an investment of over $55 million, SHEIN has empowered nearly 3,000 aspiring designers and artists from more than 20 countries. The program guides designers when it comes to covering product development, manufacturing, marketing and supply chain logistics.

They even receive masterclasses, mentorship and access to unique tools like SHEIN’s real-time analytics site, enabling them to respond to consumer demands in real-time. SHEIN X also funds the entire production and logistics process relieving designers of financial risks.

Despite recent lawsuits claiming copyright infringement against the fashion brand, SHEIN ensures that the designers in the program retain the rights to their creations.

Each local fashion designer spoke to rolling out showcasing the pieces from their latest collections and sharing their creative inspiration.

Kenya Freeman of SHEIN X Sylvia Mollie

“The inspiration behind my brand is just all things feminine and fashion. Currently, we have moved into the largest spaces because, for a long time, I served a smaller girl’s [frame] but I was like, ‘I have to serve all the girls that look like me.’ We launched our first outfit, which is what I’m wearing right now; called the ‘Love Suit.’ We are currently serving women sizes 10 [to] 20.”

Here is one of Mollie’s most popular SHEIN items below.

Veronica Ramirez of SHEIN X Frida Kohl Collection

“Being from a Hispanic background, I’m always inspired by the powerful women in my family. I always incorporate that vibe and feeling into anything I put my work into. My latest collection was inspired by Frida Kahlo. The collection is called SHEIN X Frida Kahlo and we just dropped it two weeks ago.”

Here are a few of the other Frida Kahlo -inspired styles from the collection.

Lauren Flagg of SHEIN X Obviously Vintage

“Obviously Vintage is a fashion brand that has vintage styles with a modern twist. My favorite [fashion] eras are the ’90s and ’80s. You can see that within my aesthetic and clothing. I draw my inspiration from those iconic styles and silhouettes of the ’90s and ’80s.”

Check out some of Flagg’s retro designs below.

