FACES of Fashion Gala kick-starts Atlanta’s style renaissance

Met Gala move aside, The FACES of Fashion has entered the chat.

Hosted by Lisa Nicole Cloud, The FACES of Fashion Gala 2023, was a memorable event that celebrated Atlanta’s flourishing fashion industry. The gala, held at the High Museum of Art in midtown Atlanta, aimed to honor fashion trailblazers who have significantly contributed to the city’s vibrant fashion scene.

The grand event highlighted five individuals who have made a lasting impact on the city’s fashion industry. The honorees included actress Eva Marcille, model Cynthia Bailey, fashion designer Robert Ector, fashion entrepreneur Devyne Stephens and renowned hairstylist Miss Lawrence. Each honoree received a proclamation recognizing their significant contributions to Atlanta’s fashion world.

The audience celebrated their achievements, showing appreciation for these individuals who have shaped the city’s fashion identity.

The event also showcased The Lisa Nicole Collection, which impressed the audience with its sophistication and style. Other notable designers, including Miguel Wilson, Tracy Nicole and Alani Taylor, also presented their collections.

Drawing inspiration from the Met Gala, The FACES of Fashion Gala 2023 created an atmosphere of luxury and sophistication. Attendees arrived in their most stylish outfits, eager to be part of this memorable event.

The gala collaborated with the Fulton County Face Program, emphasizing its commitment to nurturing talent and promoting diversity in the fashion industry. This partnership reinforced the gala’s mission to support emerging designers and fashion enthusiasts in Atlanta.

The FACES of Fashion Gala 2023 was sure to achieve its goal of highlighting the city’s commitment to fashion with an evening of glamour, inspiration and creativity.