‘RHOA’ star Eva Marcille files for divorce

In a move that took the reality TV world by surprise, Eva Marcille is reportedly filinf for divorce from her husband Michael Sterling, just six weeks after they posted a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message promising to be together “forever.”

According to court documents filed in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta, which were obtained by The Shade Room, Marcille, 38, stated that the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and that there was no hope of reconciliation.

The documents also reveal that the former Atlanta power couple “are living in bona fide separation.”

In the divorce docs, Marcille reportedly stated they both “acquired various assets, known and unknown to [Eva], tangible and in tangible. [Eva] should be awarded an equitable division of all marital assets, both real and personal.”

The Atlanta-area-born Marcille initially shot to fame on supermodel Tyra Banks’ “America’s Next Top Model” reality show in 2004 and then joined “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2015. She is requesting primary custody of their three children – Maverick, Michael Todd, and Marley Rae, the latter from a previous relationship with singer Kevin McCall – and wants child support. She is also seeking medical, dental and hospitalization coverage for her children.

The couple were engaged in December 2017 and got married on October 7, 2018.

Sterling, a prominent Atlanta attorney who was inextricably intertwined in city politics, has yet to comment on the reported divorce and neither has Marcille.